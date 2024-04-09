The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Macquarie boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.97. 7,449,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,513,066. The company has a market capitalization of $216.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

