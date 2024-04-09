Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $1.80 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,604 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 2.0% during the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.52.

NKE traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.00. 7,191,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,455,580. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.85 and its 200 day moving average is $103.45. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

