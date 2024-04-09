Stiles Financial Services Inc Purchases 630 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.64.

Cummins Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CMI traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $302.03. 863,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,755. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $304.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at $19,545,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

