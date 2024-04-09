Stiles Financial Services Inc Grows Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Albemarle by 15.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Albemarle by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Albemarle by 186.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Albemarle by 8.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Down 1.9 %

Albemarle stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.16. 3,003,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,736. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.88. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.69 and a fifty-two week high of $247.44.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.62 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.70.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

