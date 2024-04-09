Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 551,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 16.1% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $130,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $257.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,707,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,448. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $200.20 and a 1-year high of $261.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.53 and a 200 day moving average of $234.39. The company has a market capitalization of $362.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

