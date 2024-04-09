PotCoin (POT) Trading 44.3% Lower Over Last Week

PotCoin (POT) traded up 30.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 44.3% lower against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $182.69 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.90 or 0.00141398 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00016168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008417 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000149 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001411 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

