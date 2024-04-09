Manta Network (MANTA) Price Up 0.3% This Week

Manta Network (MANTA) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Manta Network has a market cap of $692.89 million and $99.29 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Manta Network has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Manta Network token can now be purchased for about $2.76 or 0.00003987 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Manta Network Token Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 251,000,000 tokens. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network. The official message board for Manta Network is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork.

Manta Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency . Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 251,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 2.95445605 USD and is up 1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $97,035,978.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manta Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

