Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 5,314,906 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,369,696 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,314,906 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 1.76% of Trimble worth $231,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 86,928.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,901 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $162,931,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Trimble by 131.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,979,000 after buying an additional 3,155,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Trimble by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,946,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,048,000 after buying an additional 1,566,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $136,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,134,579.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $297,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,927.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $136,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,134,579.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,646 shares of company stock valued at $694,884. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Price Performance

TRMB stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.97. 1,533,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,138. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $65.55. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

