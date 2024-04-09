WESPAC Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Up 0.2 %

AMGN stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.70. The company had a trading volume of 866,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.54.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $329.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.