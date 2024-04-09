Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 803.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522,926 shares during the quarter. MSCI accounts for approximately 1.3% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.74% of MSCI worth $331,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 312.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after purchasing an additional 646,050 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 254.1% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,973,000 after purchasing an additional 337,028 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 32.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,432,000 after purchasing an additional 311,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 59.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,008,000 after purchasing an additional 284,513 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $581.57.

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE MSCI traded up $5.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $554.72. The stock had a trading volume of 273,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,101. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $564.58 and a 200 day moving average of $538.68. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $451.55 and a 52-week high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

