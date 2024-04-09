Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,273,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483,157 shares during the quarter. Aptiv comprises about 2.6% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 2.57% of Aptiv worth $651,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $2.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,951. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.73.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

