Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,897,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,745 shares during the period. Pentair accounts for about 2.9% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 5.99% of Pentair worth $718,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 935.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Pentair by 97.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.43.

Pentair Stock Performance

Pentair stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $83.72. 1,445,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,928. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.54.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.36 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Read More

