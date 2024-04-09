Fund 1 Investments, Llc Purchases 5,000 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,794,608 shares in the company, valued at $40,562,256. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 57,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $400,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $175,250.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 198,993 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $1,398,920.79.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 37,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $261,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 24,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $165,360.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 279,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,816,290.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $68,200.00.

Tile Shop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTSH remained flat at $7.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 104,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,571. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $311.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $84.46 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 1,023.7% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 882,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 803,786 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tile Shop by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after buying an additional 620,899 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tile Shop by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 377,320 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Tile Shop by 366.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 234,975 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tile Shop by 183.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 234,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

