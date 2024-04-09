Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) CFO Tania Secor Sells 17,999 Shares

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) CFO Tania Secor sold 17,999 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $180,889.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 239,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tania Secor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Tania Secor sold 8,929 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $86,700.59.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Tania Secor sold 6,570 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $63,794.70.

NASDAQ:IAS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,821,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,247. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.06, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Integral Ad Science’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 493.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

