ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) COO Brendan Teehan Sells 2,568 Shares

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) COO Brendan Teehan sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $45,890.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brendan Teehan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Brendan Teehan sold 5,140 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $92,006.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Brendan Teehan sold 624 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $15,394.08.

ACAD stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.15. 1,371,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,083. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 0.37.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $231.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.79 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACAD. Citigroup began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $572,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,077,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,380,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

