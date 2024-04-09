Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Major Shareholder Sells $155,019.48 in Stock

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Beaver Hollow Wellness, Llc sold 12,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $155,019.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 449,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,294.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Beaver Hollow Wellness, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Beaver Hollow Wellness, Llc sold 7,500 shares of Servotronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $91,875.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Beaver Hollow Wellness, Llc sold 600 shares of Servotronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $7,398.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Beaver Hollow Wellness, Llc sold 11,638 shares of Servotronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $145,475.00.

Servotronics Stock Performance

Shares of SVT stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,357. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.63. Servotronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $14.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Servotronics ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVT ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter. Servotronics had a negative net margin of 23.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Servotronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Servotronics by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 51,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its stake in Servotronics by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 88,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 42,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

About Servotronics

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

