Insider Selling: Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.35, for a total transaction of $323,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,812,151.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Natalie Glance also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duolingo alerts:

On Wednesday, March 6th, Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total transaction of $322,605.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $270,105.00.

Duolingo Stock Up 1.4 %

DUOL stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.08. 310,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,526. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 654.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.82 and a twelve month high of $245.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Duolingo had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $150.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $210.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Duolingo

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.