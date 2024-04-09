Todd Krasnow Sells 2,000 Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $84,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,447 shares in the company, valued at $440,863.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Todd Krasnow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $78,780.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $103,000.00.

Symbotic Price Performance

Shares of SYM traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.00. 415,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,758. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average of $43.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.93 and a beta of 1.91. Symbotic Inc. has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $64.14.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $368.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.28 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Symbotic by 23.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 0.5% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 66.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Symbotic by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson raised Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Symbotic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.85.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

