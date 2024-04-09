Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Director J David Wargo Sells 15,000 Shares

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) Director J David Wargo sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $779,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,759,817.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

J David Wargo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, J David Wargo sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $514,300.00.

On Thursday, March 7th, J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $511,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, J David Wargo sold 11,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $630,630.00.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

LBRDA remained flat at $52.39 during trading on Tuesday. 110,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average is $74.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $50.93 and a 12 month high of $95.61.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 47.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 48.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 20.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 62.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,782 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth $61,000. 10.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

