Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells 69,107 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 69,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $3,743,526.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,452,799.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ APLS traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.12. 852,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,153. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.88. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). The business had revenue of $146.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.34 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.34% and a negative return on equity of 178.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 545.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on APLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Stories

