MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Chairman Sells $7,687,000.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.40, for a total value of $7,687,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael J. Saylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Michael J. Saylor sold 688 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,657.49, for a total transaction of $1,140,353.12.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.91, for a total value of $8,194,550.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,630.88, for a total value of $8,154,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total value of $2,224,516.20.

On Monday, March 25th, Michael J. Saylor sold 809 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,856.97, for a total transaction of $1,502,288.73.

On Thursday, March 21st, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,260 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,680.49, for a total transaction of $2,117,417.40.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,331 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,416.13, for a total value of $1,884,869.03.

On Friday, March 15th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,600 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,785.98, for a total transaction of $2,857,568.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,693 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,558.03, for a total transaction of $2,637,744.79.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Michael J. Saylor sold 2,063 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.56, for a total value of $2,598,472.28.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of MSTR traded down $71.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,441.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,667,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,600. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,145.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $714.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 2.89. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $266.00 and a 1-year high of $1,999.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,810.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $990.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,473.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 271,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $70,990,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 99,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $41,969,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

