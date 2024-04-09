Stone Point Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.71. 3,418,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,944. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average is $33.09. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $35.94.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

