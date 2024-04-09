Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Insider Sells $188,509,747.02 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Ohayer sold 7,462,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $188,509,747.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,509,747.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Matthew Ohayer sold 16,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $367,200.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Matthew Ohayer sold 100,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $2,138,000.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $172,320.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.71. The stock had a trading volume of 629,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,281. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 0.88. Vital Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in Vital Farms by 2,798.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Vital Farms by 106.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Vital Farms by 582.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VITL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

