Norsk Hydro ASA Plans Dividend of $0.24 (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2354 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.41. 111,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,570. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $7.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

