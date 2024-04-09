Subsea 7 S.A. Announces Dividend of $0.28 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.2827 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, May 14th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th.

Subsea 7 Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SUBCY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.65. 7,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,851. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.35 and a beta of 1.79. Subsea 7 has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

