Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Plans Dividend of $0.71

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.7098 per share on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This is a boost from Alfa Laval Corporate’s previous dividend of $0.43.

Alfa Laval Corporate Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFVY traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.00. 9,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.54. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $41.83.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

