Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Price Performance
Shares of ASG stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $5.44. 248,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,733. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $5.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Growth Fund
About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty All-Star Growth Fund
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.