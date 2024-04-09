Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of ASG stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $5.44. 248,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,733. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $5.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

