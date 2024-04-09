DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from DWS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of KTF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.52. 128,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,125. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.59. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68.
Institutional Trading of DWS Municipal Income Trust
About DWS Municipal Income Trust
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DWS Municipal Income Trust
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.