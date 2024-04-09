DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from DWS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of KTF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.52. 128,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,125. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.59. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68.

Institutional Trading of DWS Municipal Income Trust

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 85,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 133.3% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 248,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 142,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

