Ethena USDe Price Down 0.1% This Week (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Ethena USDe token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Ethena USDe has a market cap of $295.99 million and $285.77 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethena USDe Token Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 2,273,888,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,684,420 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 2,225,739,371.321977. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 1.00127936 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $474,406,407.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena USDe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethena USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

