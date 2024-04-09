Stone Point Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Stone Point Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 283.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 513,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 379,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.73. 29,683,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,355,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.03.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

