Stone Point Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Stone Point Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MUB traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.89. 3,633,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,177. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.13.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

