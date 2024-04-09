Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Position Raised by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $401,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.00. 2,639,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,555,692. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

