Stiles Financial Services Inc Buys 1,370 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,987. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.88. The company has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 164.31%.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank cut Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.