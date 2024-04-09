Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 101.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,870 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 15,036 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 300.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 35,936 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 42,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $54.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,884,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,114,590. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average of $45.53. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $56.19.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.19.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

