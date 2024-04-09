Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 34 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Stiles Financial Services Inc cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,516 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $8,116,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in Adobe by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 853 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Up 1.7 %

ADBE stock traded up $8.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $492.55. 2,546,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,627,543. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $553.25 and its 200 day moving average is $568.77. The firm has a market cap of $220.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $331.89 and a twelve month high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,025 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

