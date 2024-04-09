Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 2.1% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.01. 25,833,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,674,535. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day moving average is $50.52. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.63%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Barclays increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

