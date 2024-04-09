Stiles Financial Services Inc Reduces Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,469 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Optas LLC raised its position in Intuit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 298.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,827,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1,807.4% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $644.09. 847,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,400. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $400.22 and a 12-month high of $671.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $647.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $593.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.00.

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

