Keener Financial Planning LLC Takes $52,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.44.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.12. The stock had a trading volume of 11,234,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,997,936. The company has a market capitalization of $108.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.76. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.