Keener Financial Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 356,620 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE WFC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,520,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,473,074. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.35 and its 200 day moving average is $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44. The company has a market capitalization of $203.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

