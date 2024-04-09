PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 39 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

PrairieView Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $477.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,171,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,322,838. The firm has a market cap of $381.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $370.92 and a 12 month high of $483.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $467.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.83.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

