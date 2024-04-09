Keener Financial Planning LLC Invests $256,000 in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 93.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 91.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 29,970 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTWO traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $83.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,549,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.65. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $65.39 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.