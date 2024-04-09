Stiles Financial Services Inc Acquires 2,336 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Public Storage comprises 1.0% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,364,000 after buying an additional 129,555 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 29.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,032,000 after buying an additional 729,262 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after buying an additional 1,071,347 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 22.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,470,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,949,000 after buying an additional 451,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,512,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PSA. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Public Storage Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of PSA traded up $5.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $293.34. 607,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,834. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $282.98 and a 200-day moving average of $276.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.50%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

