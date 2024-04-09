Stiles Financial Services Inc Cuts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.3% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,658,000. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 119,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Accenture by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total transaction of $316,376.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,862,494.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,884,051.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total value of $316,376.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,737 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,494.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,146,998 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $334.45. 2,416,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,213. The firm has a market cap of $224.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.19. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $261.68 and a 1 year high of $387.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $364.13 and a 200 day moving average of $341.71.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

