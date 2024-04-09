Graphene Investments SAS Grows Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Graphene Investments SAS raised its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 37,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.3% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $40.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,203,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,263,864. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.00.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

