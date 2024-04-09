Graphene Investments SAS Takes $2.69 Million Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Graphene Investments SAS purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EG. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,810,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of EG traded down $9.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $371.50. 307,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,167. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $331.08 and a 1-year high of $417.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $377.98 and a 200-day moving average of $381.28.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.63 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EG. Citigroup cut Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Everest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $484.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Everest Group from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Everest Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.67.

Insider Activity at Everest Group

In other Everest Group news, CFO Mark Kociancic purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $349.00 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,980,817. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roger M. Singer acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kociancic acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $349.00 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,980,817. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,485 shares of company stock worth $874,786. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

