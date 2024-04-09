Graphene Investments SAS Purchases 20,400 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Graphene Investments SAS increased its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings in Coty were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coty by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,281,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,920,000 after buying an additional 4,245,039 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Coty by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Coty by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,707,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,729,000 after purchasing an additional 385,290 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Coty by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 323,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 140,555 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Coty by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,239,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COTY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.33. 3,550,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,897,220. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.82.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Coty had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.91%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.28.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

