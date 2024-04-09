Graphene Investments SAS Has $3.13 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Graphene Investments SAS cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin makes up approximately 2.0% of Graphene Investments SAS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $4.58 on Tuesday, reaching $561.35. The stock had a trading volume of 488,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,527. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $309.89 and a 1 year high of $570.15. The company has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $532.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.29.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $558.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.31.

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

