W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Graphene Investments SAS

Graphene Investments SAS reduced its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger makes up approximately 2.0% of Graphene Investments SAS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW traded down $7.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,007.71. The stock had a trading volume of 190,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,902. The firm has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $625.97 and a 12 month high of $1,034.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $974.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $850.80.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.14 EPS. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $913.89.

Insider Activity

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

