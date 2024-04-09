Sterling Manor Financial LLC Acquires 21,795 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 75.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,795 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $81.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,646,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,589,788. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $82.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.53.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

