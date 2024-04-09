Graphene Investments SAS Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Graphene Investments SAS lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up approximately 2.1% of Graphene Investments SAS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $730,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Waste Management by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 681.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,177,000 after purchasing an additional 64,162 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 9,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. HSBC downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.85.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE WM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,782,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,160. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $214.54. The company has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.12.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 53.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $363,937.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,353,349.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $363,937.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,353,349.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

